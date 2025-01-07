In the News: Vice President for Mission Father Chris Collins Discusses the Light of God Amid Times of Darkness

Father Christopher Collins ’93, SJ, vice president for mission at the University of St. Thomas, was quoted in the Minnesota Star Tribune article " The solstice, Christmas and Hanukkah align for more light. " He reflected on the significance of light during the Christmas season, describing it as "the light of God coming into the world, in the flesh, from the person of Jesus," bringing illumination to "the darkness of sin and injustice and oppression."

This time of year, said Collins, is a good time “to be attentive to where there are places of light; to me it’s an invitation to practice hope, especially when it’s not easy to do, to keep my eyes open for little glimpses of light and kindness and mercy that people show each other in particular ways, maybe especially in small ways, especially when we get overwhelmed by macro problems of evil, of violence, of hatred.”