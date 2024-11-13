In the News: Virgil Wiebe on Challenges for Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan in Minnesota

Virgil Wiebe, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with FOX 9 about the challenges Trump’s mass deportation plan may face, especially in Minnesota, where Gov. Walz opposes using state resources for mass deportations.

From the story:

President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promise to execute the “largest mass deportation” in the country’s history began to take shape Sunday with the announcement of a border czar.

But his plans are likely to encounter legal and logistical hurdles, experts said. Still, they noted that Trump can use existing federal law to deport undocumented immigrants. ...

“I think that is the $1,000 question right now,” said Virgil Wiebe, a law professor at St. Thomas University School of Law in St. Paul, referring to Walz’s options if the incoming Trump administration targets undocumented immigrants in Minnesota.

He pointed out that while Walz has control over state law enforcement, it is unclear whether he could stop local authorities from assisting the Trump administration.