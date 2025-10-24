In the News: Virgil Wiebe on Noncitizen Voting Irregularities

Virgil Wiebe, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with KARE 11 about the public exchange related to noncitizen voting involving Republican state legislators and the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.

From the article:

It’s a felony for a noncitizen to vote in a Minnesota election, punishable by deportation, and only a few people have been convicted for such a crime over the last decade. ...

... if someone were to try to use a driver's license – or any other form of ID – to register under false pretenses, the state can cross-reference that information with other lists to catch illegal voting. ...