In the News: Where to focus in a franchise business

Senior Distinguished Fellow at the St. Thomas School of Law Dennis Monroe wrote a column for the Star Tribune offering advice on how to successfully operate a franchise business.



From the column: Franchises are developed by an experienced businessperson with a proven track record, so start by tapping into this success model. Take advantage of the franchiser's experience — and the experience of franchisees already in the system — by carefully reading the manuals and attending training sessions. A franchiser rep should also visit you for market-specific training and to help train your staff.