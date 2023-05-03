In the News: Yohuru Williams on Final Conviction Tied to George Floyd’s Murder

Three years after the murder of George Floyd, former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao has been convicted for his role in the deadly incident. Thao was found guilty by a Hennepin County judge on charges of aided and abetted manslaughter in the second degree. The case is expected to be the final one involving officers who were on the scene.

Dr. Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to KARE 11 about the monumental case. He reflected on how our society and the criminal justice system has changed in the years since Floyd’s death.

From the story: