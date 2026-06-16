In the News: Yohuru Williams on the Roots of Discipline

Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, was featured in a NPR story on WXXI News out of New York.

With a focus on the multidisciplinary artist Lex Marie, the process behind her art, and what it means in regard to discipline in Black households, Williams spoke on the link between corporal punishment and African American history.

From the story:

Williams says that in order to have these discussions, Black families have to reimagine how they think about discipline.

“I think a lot of parents – black parents – struggle with this because there is this inherent knowledge that this is the way that we came up. And there is this belief that, well, you know, ... maybe we’re more stable, maybe we’re more durable, maybe we’ve been able to endure more. We’ve developed a particular type of grip because of this experience,” Williams said.