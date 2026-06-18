Yohuru Williams Discusses America's Journey from Slavery to Freedom on CNN Series

Racial Justice Initiative Founding Director Dr. Yohuru Williams, Distinguished University Chair and Professor of History, is featured on CNN's Original Series "This Land."
The series explores the stories, struggles, and triumphs that shaped America's journey from slavery to citizenship. Williams offers historical insight into the people and places that continue to define our nation.
Episodes include Sunday, June 14 – Sea to Shining Sea (Rockies) and The Golden Trail (California); Sunday, June 21 – Empire Island (New York) and The Last Wild Frontier (Alaska); Sunday, June 28 – The Lone Star Border (Texas).