Internships Jumpstart Careers for Dougherty Family College Students

When most people think of the University of St. Thomas, they picture the iconic Arches, the Kasota limestone exterior of its buildings, and the deep-rooted traditions of Minnesota’s largest private university. The educational approach and opportunities for its students also stand out. That quality extends beyond the St. Paul campus, the original home of St. Thomas. It also thrives across the river, in downtown Minneapolis, where Dougherty Family College (DFC) is transforming the traditional college experience through its cohort model and opportunities such as internships with local business partners.

Home to a vibrant, close-knit community where 93% of students identify as students of color, DFC offers a two-year associate degree program grounded in academic excellence and holistic support, while providing a path to a four-year degree. Internship placement is a part of that model.

“We intentionally work to remove structural barriers through scholarships, intensive mentoring, wraparound supports, and paid internships,” DFC Dean Buffy Smith said.

For DFC student Rina Gonzalez, an internship this summer at Children’s Minnesota hospital marks the beginning of something bigger than a job; it is a steppingstone toward her future in health care. She aspires to become a pediatric doctor.

“I am working in the simulation center, which consists of working with different types of technology, but also I am getting to know different hospital aspects, like where gauze is and all the different things that you would need.”

Firsthand experience crucial for learning

Gonzalez is one of many DFC students participating in the college’s Professional Internship Program, which places scholars in paid, real-world roles across industries such as health care, finance, and public service. Children's Minnesota has hosted 21 DFC interns since 2021.

“Each year, professionals from the hospital generously engage with our scholars through activities like mock interviews, networking events, and onsite career exploration field trips,” said Amy Kadrmas, director of DFC’s Professional Internship Program. "The experience this partnership provides is outstanding — offering students real-world exposure while helping them build meaningful connections with healthcare professionals."

As of spring 2025, 325 DFC scholars have completed 353 internships at 95 different internship partners from across various industries. (Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas)

These internships are a key part of DFC’s mission to ensure students graduate not only with academic credentials, but also with the professional experience and confidence needed to thrive in the workforce or pursue a four-year degree. Some of the interns have even been hired full time by a participating company once the student receives their bachelor’s degree.

“DFC is a culturally affirming learning community that equips scholars with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in college and their future careers,” Smith said.

In 2024, 63% of DFC graduates chose to continue their education for a bachelor’s degree at the University of St. Thomas. They bring with them not just academic knowledge, but also real-world experience from internships in finance, health care, public service, and more.

Matchmaking is key to internship success

Gonzalez, a first-generation college student from Brooklyn Park, was connected to the internship program through Kadrmas, who helps match students with roles that suit their interests and development goals.

Rina Gonzalez, who stands with Samrina Naqvi, her supervisor, in the simulation lab at Children's Minnesota, said that the hospital internship gives her real, hands-on experience, preparing her for a desired career in health care.

“Rina’s dedication and passion for a career in medicine made her an outstanding candidate for the Simulation Center internship at Children’s Minnesota. This opportunity will allow her to work alongside physicians and medical professionals, giving her valuable, hands-on experience and a deeper understanding of the healthcare field and its possibilities,” Kadrmas said. “I believe this experience will open exciting new doors for her as she continues on her professional journey.”

Kadrmas makes a connection with the students, to better understand how to place them with companies such as Children’s Minnesota, U.S. Bank, the Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District, and at investment firm Castlelake.

“When you're applying, you talk about what you're interested in, what opportunities you’d like to work with, what skills you have or want to improve on. Based on that, they place you,” Gonzalez said.

Students meet with mentors to learn about interviewing. Photo taken March 5, 2024, in Minneapolis.

Gonzalez’s interest in the medical field was shaped by both personal experience and hands-on exposure. Inspired in part by her brother, who has autism, she developed an early interest in understanding health and providing care. That curiosity deepened when she became a personal care assistant (PCA), giving her a firsthand glimpse into health care work.

DFC interns at Children's Minnesota.

With health care systems increasingly recognizing the importance of culturally responsive care, Gonzalez sees representation as essential, especially in diverse communities that often face disparities in access and quality of service. Gonzalez, who is Black, Puerto Rican, and white, said her multicultural background gives her a deep connection to both community and family, and it’s another reason she feels drawn to serve in the health care field.