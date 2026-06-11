Jason Sawin Selected as Fulbright U.S. Scholar

Dr. Jason Sawin, a professor of computer and data sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, has been selected as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar for 2026-27.

Fulbright Scholar Awards are prestigious fellowships that offer scholars transformative opportunities to teach and conduct research abroad while strengthening their professional development and fostering long‑term connections that enrich their careers, campuses and communities.

As a Fulbright U.S. Scholar, Sawin will teach and conduct research at Middlesex University in Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean that is rapidly developing as a regional technology and innovation hub.

Working with the School of Science and Technology at Middlesex, Sawin will teach courses in areas such as programming, software development, databases and computer systems while collaborating with faculty on curriculum development and student engagement in computing disciplines.

Sawin also plans to explore research questions related to AI-assisted software development, with a particular interest in how applications created with modern AI coding tools perform in mobile environments. Working with faculty and students, he hopes to examine issues such as efficiency, reliability and usability in applications relevant to Mauritius, including mobile banking, e-government and e-commerce systems.