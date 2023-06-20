In the News: Jerry Organ on Best Ways to Transfer Law Schools

While the overall law school transfer market is growing smaller, students who are considering a change in school face a series of challenging questions about their future. Jerry Organ, law professor and co-director of the Holloran Center for Ethical Leadership in the Professions, recently spoke with U.S. News & World Report about the best way to prepare for a possible transfer.

From the article: Over the past decade, the number of successful transfer applicants has declined, according to the American Bar Association, while law school enrollment has slightly increased or held steady. Law schools took in 1,231 transfer students in 2022, compared to 2,219 in 2013, according to the ABA’s required disclosure figures.

Some experts say fewer transfers doesn’t necessarily mean that transferring is getting harder.

Jerome Organ, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minnesota and an authority on law school transfers, attributes the decline partly to an increase in enrollment and the growth in scholarship offers. In 2011, only about 50% of law students had scholarships, he says.