Juneteenth as a Second Independence Day

Dr. Yohuru Williams, Distinguished University Chair, professor of history and the founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative, recently spoke about the misconceptions people have about the Juneteenth holiday, its history and meaning for the future.

"Black people have always been at the vanguard, the forefront of deepening questions of American democracy, whether that is around voting rights or whether that be around access to places of public accommodation," he said. "So, as we think about Juneteenth, we should also be thinking about how we are still dealing with and grappling with many of those issues."