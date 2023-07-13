Law Professor Gregory Sisk Publishes Revised Hornbook

The second edition of Litigation With the Federal Government, a Hornbook written by University of St. Thomas law professor Gregory Sisk, has been published by West Academic.

Publisher’s summary:

Any lawyer who practices regularly in the federal courts will encounter the federal government as a party and will learn, as the Supreme Court warned many decades ago, that the United States is not “just another private litigant.” The federal government is a party, as plaintiff or defendant, to about one-fifth of all civil cases in the federal courts. In civil litigation, the federal government (and its employees) may be protected by sovereign or official immunities, impose specific administrative requirements, assert special defenses, and enjoy certain exceptions from liability.