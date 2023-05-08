Students enjoy a sunny spring day on the St. Paul campus on April 18, 2023. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Story Photos Life at St. Thomas: April 2023 Posted on May 08, 2023Updated May 9, 2023 By Mark Brown Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like. Check out some of the images from St. Thomas photographers taken during April 2023. The Black Student Law Association BSLA Night of Distinction event at the St. Thomas School of Law. Liam James Doyle for the University of St. Thomas Men's club lacrosse senior day April 16, 2023, at O’Shaughnessy Stadium. Nick Reichert/University of St. Thomas Palm Sunday Mass on April 2, 2023, at the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Nick Riechert/University of St. Thomas The ThreeSixty Journalism Homecoming 2023 event featuring Soledad O’Brien at the Granada Theater. Liam James Doyle for the University of St. Thomas Minneapolis Council President Andrea Jenkins, DFC Dean Buffy Smith, Founding Director of the Racial Justice Initiative Dr. Yohuru Williams and moderator Spiwe Jefferson (l-r) speak at the BSLA Night of Distinction event. Liam James Doyle for the University of St. Thomas Students work with engineering shop staff members on wood projects in the engineering shop area in the Facilities and Design Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Members of the University of St. Thomas community pose for photos with their pets for National Pet Day in the create[space]. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas University of St. Thomas and Dougherty Family College students volunteer in a fifth-grade class at Risen Christ Catholic School in south Minneapolis. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Ifrah Esse (l) listens as Professor Thomas Berg speaks during a Ramadan iftar dinner at the School of Law. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas President Rob Vischer speaks with attendees during a Ramadan iftar dinner at the School of Law. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Jim Mussell talks on “Telegraph Time: Literature, Information, Technology, and the Temporal Landscape of 1870s Britain” in the Al and Brenda Iversen Hearth Room. Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas Students in Mark Neuzil’s Environmental Journalism class participate in editorial photos for a feature story about Earth Day for the Star Tribune at Shadow Falls Park. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Catholic Studies undergraduate classroom photos taken on April 11, 2023, in Sitzmann Hall. Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas Men's club lacrosse at Saint John’s University. Nick Reichert/University of St. Thomas Mahmoud Kabalan speaks at the Faculty Lightning Talks in Scooter’s on April 17, 2023, in St. Paul. Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas Nicholas Markell ’84 presenting on the St. Kateri Icon, hosted by the Murphy Institute on April 18, 2023, in Minneapolis. Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas Aristotle Fund group meeting on April 18, 2023, in Minneapolis. Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas Keynote speaker Jan Malcolm, former commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health, speaking at the Whole Person Health Summit. Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas Students enjoy a sunny spring day on the St. Paul campus on April 18, 2023. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Panel members speaking at the Whole Person Health Summit in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall on April 19, 2023, in St. Paul. Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas Students work on the assembly of the “Water Under Our Feet” art installation in the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library in St. Paul on April 19, 2023. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students participating in cleaning up the Mississippi River as a part of Earth Day. Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business Dean Laura Dunham speaks at the Community Entrepreneurship Program Boot Camp at Allina Commons in Minneapolis. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Community members attend the Community Entrepreneurship Program Boot Camp at Allina Commons in Minneapolis on April 22, 2023. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas President Vischer and T.C. Bear at St. Thomas night at the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on April 25, 2023. Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas Students pick up caps, gowns, T-shirts and other graduation supplies during 2023 Grad Fest in the Anderson Student Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas President Vischer and others at St. Thomas Night at the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas Best Buy Founder and Executive Chairman Richard M. Schulze speaks at e-Fest 2023 opening ceremony and Pitch Slam. Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas A student reacts after her team took first place during the e-Fest 2023 championship round. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas