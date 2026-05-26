Sights and Sounds: DFC 2026 Commencement

For many graduates of the 2026 Dougherty Family College at the University of St. Thomas, commencement represented more than the completion of an associate degree. It represented persistence, confidence and Ohana - family.

“We didn’t get here by having everything figured out,” student speaker Mai Vang AA '26 told his classmates during the ceremony, which was held for the first time in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena. “We got here by continuing, even when things felt hard.”

Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026.

Vang reflected on arriving at DFC unsure whether he truly belonged in college. He spoke about the pressures many students carried quietly, from financial stress, academic uncertainty, work-life balance struggles and personal challenges.

“What we didn’t expect were stressful and helpful moments,” Vang said. “And that’s what makes this feel so meaningful.”

The Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. The Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. The Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. The Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026.



Pictured: Buffy Smith

During her remarks, Dougherty Family College Dean Buffy Smith acknowledged that the academic year had been difficult for many within the DFC community, including the loss of benefactor Mike Dougherty and personal hardships experienced by students, faculty and staff.

“The human spirit is resilient,” Smith said. “And it can hold pain, and it can hold joy.”

Rina Gonzalez, one of 15 DFC Excellence Scholarship winners this year, said DFC taught her to embrace challenges rather than avoid them.

“Learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable is often where real growth happens,” she said.

Finding confidence from classes

Several DFC graduates reflected on their time at DFC, from their classes, cohorts and faculty.

Sofia Prado found purpose in a capstone project examining artificial intelligence and its environmental impact.

“This allowed me to do my own research and advocate for an important environmental and human issue,” Prado said. “I was proud to create my own work of importance that could help educate others.”

Irvin Sibri-Guiracocha said his favorite class, Finite Mathematics, challenged him in ways that ultimately strengthened his confidence, including inspiring him to become a math tutor.

“I loved the challenges that came with math,” he said. “I was never as motivated to complete homework for any other course than I was for math.”

Yamilet Arroyo AA '26 recalled spending months developing a Justice and Peace project that required extensive research, writing and revisions.

Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026. The Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. The Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. Students enjoy the Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026.

“The topic I had selected was heavy and I am so glad I stuck with it,” Arroyo said. “Seeing it printed out and completed felt amazing.”

Faculty made a difference

Graduates also spoke often about faculty and mentors who helped them feel seen and supported.

Kristel Hernandez-Batres said public speaking professor Amir Mohamed became one of the most influential people in her college experience.

“He didn’t just see me as a student; he saw me as a human being,” Hernandez-Batres said. “He believed in me when I barely believed in myself.”

Ruby Vang credited history professor Dr. Anna Kurhajec and psychology professor Dr. Henares with helping ease her transition into college. Vang said faculty and staff created an environment where students felt comfortable asking for help.

Elizabeth Cuadra described DFC faculty as people who encouraged students to explore new possibilities, even when they were uncertain about their future paths.

“I truly loved every class I took and every professor I met,” Cuadra said. “They were all incredible people who supported me and helped me grow.”

The Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. Students celebrate with their families and friends after the Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026. The Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026.

Beyond the classroom

Community emerged as another defining theme of the ceremony.

Daniel Akinola described his cohort as a “village” that supported one another academically and personally.

“That feeling really became real for me during our Secret Santa,” Akinola said. “Seeing how much everyone genuinely cared for one another and paid attention to the small details showed me that this wasn’t just a group. It was a community.”

Gabriel Sinche said the close-knit environment at DFC helped students build connections quickly and made it easier to rely on classmates and professors during throughout their time at the college.

“Everyone gets to know each other,” Sinche said. “You end up making a lot of friendships and memories along the way.”

A celebration of unity

Dean Smith encouraged graduates and their families to embrace the celebration while recognizing the support systems that helped students reach commencement day.

“Yes, this journey was difficult,” Smith told graduates. “But you did not walk it alone.”

Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026. The Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. The Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026.



Pictured: Najeh Lacy and family

The ceremony also included a blessing from Father Christopher Collins, vice president for mission, who encouraged graduates to use their talents in service of others and to continue building unity within their communities.

Vang returned to that same theme near the end of his speech, reminding classmates that leadership is often found in ordinary moments — helping a friend study, sharing notes or encouraging someone who is struggling.

“We showed up for each other,” Vang said. “That kind of support is rare, but it turned this community into an Ohana.”

And as graduates prepared to begin the next chapter of their journeys, Vang offered one final reminder: