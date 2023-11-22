Management Faculty Member Leads Executive Education Conference

Joseph T. Bork, president of ProEd and co-owner of the Conference on Management and Executive Development, joined his organizations in holding their 46th annual conference in Orlando, Florida. Bork is a participating adjunct faculty member in Opus College of Business. The conference was held in conjunction with Rollins College serving as a premium co-sponsor. Directors, deans, program managers, and marketing staff for executive education were in attendance for four days in November.
ProEd was the premium sponsor of this event, bringing together executive education units from around the world that are located within schools of Business. The conference also appeals to noncredit continuing education units that provide outreach to their local communities.