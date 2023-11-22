Management Faculty Member Leads Executive Education Conference

Joseph T. Bork, president of ProEd and co-owner of the Conference on Management and Executive Development, joined his organizations in holding their 46th annual conference in Orlando, Florida. Bork is a participating adjunct faculty member in Opus College of Business. The conference was held in conjunction with Rollins College serving as a premium co-sponsor. Directors, deans, program managers, and marketing staff for executive education were in attendance for four days in November.