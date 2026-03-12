Manjeet Rege Testifies at Minnesota Senate Labor Committee on Generative AI in the Workforce

Dr. Manjeet Rege, a professor and chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science at the University of St. Thomas, testified in front of the Minnesota Senate Labor Committee on how Generative AI is reshaping the "nature of work" across Minnesota.

Dr. Manjeet Rege spoke on workforce solutions to the Minnesota Senate Labor Committee on Wednesday, March 10, 2026.

In his testimony, Rege, along with his co-author Dr. Aaron Rosenthal of North Star Policy Action, suggested solutions that implemented reponsible Generative AI usage into human workspaces. These findings come from his report "The Highest Worker Exposure in the Midwest: The Impact of Generative AI on the Minnesota Job Market."

"Exposure to Generative AI does not automatically mean job loss. It means job transformation," Rege said.

Generative AI could help increase productivity and new job opportunities, but Rege also emphasized responsible AI use and workplace development.

Reshaping the workforce requires three things: K-20 AI literacy, re-training workers on AI software, and the inclusion of employees in AI decisions. Rege encouraged the committee to lead the younger generations in technological advancements and worker welfare.

"Minnesota can become a national leader in showing that innovation can fuel growth and create better more fulfilling jobs for all our citizens." Rege said. "We can ensure that the technological progress serves our workers, instead of the other way around."