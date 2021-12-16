Matt Rachey Named Men's Golf Head Coach

St. Thomas Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten announced Dec. 16 that Matt Rachey has been named head coach of the men's golf program.

"I am thrilled to welcome Matt Rachey to the University of St. Thomas community," said Esten. "After engaging with many impressive and highly qualified candidates, coach Rachey stood out as exactly the right person to lead our men's golf team as we transition to Division I. Rachey's reputation of player development will be key in the team's transition to the Division I level, while his focus on character and culture will sustain success into the future."