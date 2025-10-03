More Than Logic: Why Emotional Intelligence Drives Better Decisions

Imagine this: A longtime customer calls your office, frustrated and on edge. A delivery was late, a detail was missed, and now they’re questioning whether your team can be trusted to handle their account.

The technical solution is straightforward. You can rush a replacement shipment, apply a discount, and fix the immediate error. But, the conversation doesn’t feel technical. It feels emotional. The customer’s frustration isn’t just about the late delivery; it’s about reliability, respect, and the pressure they’re under in their own work.

At that moment, your decision isn’t just about logistics. It’s about how you handle the emotions in the room – theirs and your own – and whether you can transform a problem into an opportunity to strengthen the relationship.

When leaders face complex problems, the instinct is often to strip away emotion and get to a “rational” solution. This approach works when the problem is purely technical: a supply chain bottleneck, a coding bug or a miscalculation on a spreadsheet. But many of the problems leaders face don’t come with clean formulas or playbooks. They involve people – whether they are customers, colleagues or other stakeholders – each bringing their own needs, pressures and emotions to the situation.

That’s where emotional intelligence (EQ) becomes a defining advantage in decision-making.

Emotions as data

Psychologist Susan David offers powerful framing: Emotions are data. They may not tell us what to do, but they offer vital information about what matters. A customer’s frustration signals that something important to them has been overlooked. A colleague’s hesitation might reveal unspoken concerns about risk. Even our own feelings, including defensiveness, excitement and anxiety, are signals that can sharpen our awareness of blind spots, values or priorities.

When leaders ignore or remove emotions in problem-solving, they risk missing critical inputs. When they treat emotions as data, they expand their field of vision.

Considering a broader set of solutions

Technical training often defines problem-solving as finding the “right” or “correct” answer. But in leadership, problems rarely have one correct solution. Instead, they involve competing priorities, ambiguous outcomes and stakeholders with different definitions of success.

Consider the customer who is upset about a service failure. The “correct” technical fix might solve the immediate issue, but if the leader ignores the emotions displayed, the relationship may be permanently damaged. Addressing the customer’s frustration by acknowledging it, empathizing with it, and letting it shape the solution can turn a moment of failure into a foundation for long-term trust.

The Role of EQ Competencies

Emotional intelligence provides the tools leaders need to work in these gray areas:

Self-awareness : Recognizing and naming our own emotional reactions helps prevent impulsive decisions and clarify what values are driving us.

: Recognizing and naming our own emotional reactions helps prevent impulsive decisions and clarify what values are driving us. Empathy : Considering and understanding the emotions of others creates richer context for problem-solving and surfaces concerns or needs that might otherwise remain hidden.

: Considering and understanding the emotions of others creates richer context for problem-solving and surfaces concerns or needs that might otherwise remain hidden. Impulse control: Pausing before reacting allows leaders to move past the initial surge of frustration, defensiveness or urgency. It creates space to consider both the technical facts and the emotional data, leading to responses that are measured, intentional, and more effective over the long term.

Discernment in complexity

Discernment also plays an interconnected role with EQ in effective problem-solving and decision-making. Discernment requires weighing technical data alongside emotional data to arrive at a solution that is both effective and relational. It is the ability to pause, reflect and ask: What else can I learn about or from this situation?

Illustrating this idea with a recent example, I was advising a client who was designing a program for high-potential leaders. She faced conflicting data from internal and external sources, multiple stakeholders with different priorities, and a tight timeline to implement a solution. Her frustration with the inconsistency of those stakeholders was beginning to cloud her judgment about what was reasonable.

By stepping back to reflect on the larger goal, we were able to shift the focus from finding the perfect, all-encompassing solution to identifying incremental steps that could build momentum. A phased approach with built-in feedback loops allowed her to move forward in a way that satisfied diverse stakeholders, reduced her own stress, and kept the integrity of the program intact.

This example also demonstrates a leader using systems thinking. In systems thinking terms, emotions add another layer of feedback. Ignoring them narrows the system.

This example also demonstrates a leader using systems thinking. In systems thinking terms, emotions add another layer of feedback. Ignoring them narrows the system. - Jill Hauwiller

Including them provides a fuller map of the dynamics at play, leading to more sustainable solutions.

Leading in the gray

Leaders working in highly technical fields often find they’re comfortable when the problem is defined and the answer is provable. Where they stretch and where emotional intelligence becomes essential is in navigating problems that don’t come with an instruction manual. These are the leadership moments when the “gray area” is unavoidable: managing upset stakeholders, guiding a team through uncertainty and balancing competing interests.

The leaders who excel are not those who exclude emotions, but those who can use them as part of their decision-making toolkit. They know that emotions, like any other form of data, require interpretation, discernment, and judgment. They understand that in leadership, the goal is rarely just to solve the problem. The goal is to strengthen the system, deepen the relationships and build trust for whatever challenges come next.