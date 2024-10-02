Music Professor to Conduct Lake Wobegon Brass Band

Dr. Matthew George, the John Ireland Distinguished Professor of Music in the College of Arts and Sciences, has stepped into a new role as conductor of the Lake Wobegon Brass Band. George is a member of the faculty in the Department of Music, Film and Creative Enterprise and is also the director of bands and orchestras at St. Thomas.

In a story about his new role that was published by ABC Newspapers, George talked about his journey and career at St. Thomas, which began in 1991. “I had interviewed and gotten offered some positions at other schools, but St. Thomas appealed to me, being in the Twin Cities appealed to me,” George said. “It was honestly just a three-year appointment, so I thought I would do it for three years and then move on, but 34 years later here I am. It’s not out of complacency. It’s just a great place to be with a lot of different opportunities. It’s been good, and I’ve not looked back.”