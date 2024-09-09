New Endowed Chairs in Business Administration and Business Ethics

The University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Avinash Malshe and Dr. Christopher Wong Michaelson to endowed chairs, reflecting the college’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence, ethical leadership, and innovation.

Endowed chairs are among the highest honors a faculty member can receive, supported in part by philanthropic donations. These endowments provide distinguished faculty with resources to advance their scholarly activities and research.

Heckler Distinguished Chair in Business Administration: Dr. Avinash Malshe

Dr. Avinash Malshe

Dr. Avinash Malshe, professor of marketing, has been appointed the inaugural Susan E. Heckler Distinguished Chair in Business Administration. In this role, Malshe will enhance the national and international reputation of the Opus College of Business through continued scholarship, curriculum development, and fostering relationships with faculty, professionals, and the broader community.

Since joining the University of St. Thomas in 2005, Malshe has earned recognition as a respected scholar for his extensive research in sales and marketing strategy. He has published in top-tier journals and received numerous awards for his contributions to sales management theory and practice, including the James M. Comer Award for Best Contribution to Sales Management Theory and the Marvin Jolson Award for Best Contribution to Sales Management Practice, both awarded by the premier Journal of Personal Selling and Sales Management.

Within the University of St. Thomas, Malshe has been honored with multiple awards for his scholarly achievements, including the John Ireland Presidential Award for Outstanding Achievement as a Teacher-Scholar and the University Scholar Award. He has also been recognized multiple times with the Susan E. Heckler Research Excellence Award, further highlighting his dedication to research excellence.

In addition to his research, Malshe is known for his innovative approach to teaching, leading initiatives such as flipped MBA classrooms, online and hybrid course development, and earning certification for high-quality online education. His contributions extend beyond the classroom through the development of numerous study-abroad programs and mentoring junior faculty and MBA students.

Dunham recognized Malshe as an outstanding choice for the Heckler Chair, noting his research achievements, innovative teaching, and commitment to excellence. "I am confident that his leadership will significantly impact our college, inspire our students, and strengthen our connections with the broader business and academic communities,” she said.

Koch Endowed Chair for Business Ethics: Dr. Christopher Wong Michaelson

Dr. Christopher Wong Michaelson

Dr. Christopher Wong Michaelson, a member of the St. Thomas community since 2008, has been appointed Koch Endowed Chair for Business Ethics. He currently serves as the Opus Distinguished Professor of Principled Leadership and the Academic Director of the Melrose and The Toro Company Center for Principled Leadership.

A prolific scholar, Michaelson has authored over 40 articles, including in the field’s top journals, and has written more than 20 book chapters, as well as two recent books, Is Your Work Worth It? How to Think About Meaningful Work and Meaning and Purpose: A Key Idea for Business and Society. His leadership, scholarly work, and frequent media contributions have helped shape public understanding of the ethical dimensions of business practices. He currently serves as the President of the Society for Business Ethics, affiliate faculty at the University of Minnesota's Center for Bioethics, academic fellow of the Ethics and Compliance Initiative, and a member of editorial boards. As host of the Work in Progress with Christopher Michaelson podcast, he amplifies discussions on ethics, leadership, and societal impact.

Known for his reflective and engaging teaching style, Michaelson consistently earns top ratings from students who describe him as an "outstanding teacher." His courses, which explore ethical dilemmas and the role of business in promoting the common good, inspire students to consider the ethical implications of their professional lives.

He has been recognized for his scholarly excellence with the University’s John Ireland Presidential Award for Outstanding Achievement as a Teacher-Scholar, as well as the Opus College of Business Julie Hays Teaching Award and Susan B. Heckler Research Award.

Dean Laura Dunham praised his achievements, stating, “Dr. Michaelson embodies the essence of a dedicated teacher-scholar committed to both enriching the academic community and instilling ethical values in the next generation of business leaders. His unwavering dedication to teaching, scholarship, and service exemplifies the university’s mission and values.”

As Koch Endowed Chair in Business Ethics, Michaelson will continue advancing business ethics in management education and elevating the college’s national and international reputation through scholarly work, curriculum development, and active engagement in academic and professional communities.