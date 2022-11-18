Fowler Business Concept Challenge participant Payton Maas was interviewed by Vineeta Sawkar of WCCO Radio. Maas' concept is Conversation Candles, which sells gift boxes designed to stimulate memories through scent for people with dementia.

Moss volunteered for nonprofit Resounding Voices in Rochester, a choir for dementia patients. The singers have a conversation hour afterward, and Maas found that many of their memories are sparked by singing songs from when they grew up. "Being an entrepreneurship major, I wondered, 'How can this be put into people's homes?'"