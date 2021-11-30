Pioneer Football League Names Two Tommies Freshmen of the Year

After a stellar Division I debut, the end-of-season awards are starting to roll in for the St. Thomas football team.

The Pioneer Football League has named two Tommies - running back Hope Adebayo and linebacker Luke Herzog - its top freshmen for the 2021 season. The awards make St. Thomas the first school to claim both the league's Freshman Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year honors since 2008. Adebayo ran for 658 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Herzog had 47 tackles and four sacks.