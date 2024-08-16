Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer Kicks Off Fourth Season of D-I Play for St. Thomas 

A fourth season of D-I action is officially underway at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota after a thrilling home opener for Women’s Soccer on Aug. 15. The Tommies scored first but were pushed to a 1-1 tie with the Drake University Bulldogs.

Head coach Sheila McGill’s squad has played the first official match in all four D-I years. This year they helped kick off the busiest home season in University of St. Thomas Athletics history. The 2024 – 2025 season will bring nearly 140 events to campus. Find a game to cheer on the Tommies at tommiesports.com/calendar.

University of St. Thomas photographer Mark Brown was at South Athletic Field to capture the season opening excitement.

First year Izzy McEwan makes her collegiate athletics debut as the Tommie Women's Soccer team takes on Drake University in the 2024 home opener on Aug. 16. The three-time second-team All-State honoree hails from Washburn High School in Minneapolis.

The Tommies Women’s Soccer team prepares to take on Drake University in its home opener. St. Thomas returns 23 players from its 2023 team, including key contributors Mariah Nguyen, Olivia Rowe and Abby Brantner.

Senior captain Abby Brantner scored the first goal of the Tommies' fourth Division I campaign. The goal was the eighth of her career and her first penalty kick. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas

The team huddles with head coach Sheila McGill, center, before the game. McGill is kicking off her 18th season at the helm of Tommie Women’s Soccer.

Named the East Central Conference Player of the Year for Plymouth, Melina Knowles debuts as a forward for the Tommie squad and plans to major in nursing.

A crowd of about 500 take in the game from the grandstand. Admission to Tommie Women's Soccer is free all season long and visitor parking is available in the Anderson Parking Facility on South Campus.

Senior Mariah Nguyen from Andover, Minnesota, is expected to once again be a major contributor in 2024. She led the Toms in goals, points, and shots on goal in 2023.