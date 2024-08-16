Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer Kicks Off Fourth Season of D-I Play for St. Thomas 

A fourth season of D-I action is officially underway at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota after a thrilling home opener for Women’s Soccer on Aug. 15. The Tommies scored first but were pushed to a 1-1 tie with the Drake University Bulldogs.
Head coach Sheila McGill’s squad has played the first official match in all four D-I years. This year they helped kick off the busiest home season in University of St. Thomas Athletics history. The 2024 – 2025 season will bring nearly 140 events to campus. Find a game to cheer on the Tommies at tommiesports.com/calendar.
University of St. Thomas photographer Mark Brown was at South Athletic Field to capture the season opening excitement.