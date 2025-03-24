Tommie Track Star Makes Leap From Texas to the Twin Cities

With a deep breath, Christina Driver positions her feet. Charging forward before she pushes off – arching her back as she soars across the sand. Hours of practice, patience, pushing, all culminate in that one moment. Seconds later, lying in the sand, her mind is already on the next one.

Daughter of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, she grew up surrounded by greatness. He was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2017.

“It was really cool. Being able to watch him play, that was all me and my brother wanted to do,” she said. “We were really big with sports, and so it was really fun over the summer, training with him and getting his point of view.”

Raised in Green Bay while her dad played, she and the family relocated to Dallas, Texas, when she was in middle school. Christina grew up with her two siblings, attending Liberty Christian High School. She moved to Minnesota after being recruited by St. Thomas track and field.

Although her parents and sister are far away, her brother Cristian plays Big Ten Conference football for the University of Minnesota.

“A little too much,” she responds with a grin, when asked if she gets to spend time with her brother.

Family is everything to Christina Driver. Their father serves as a reminder that hard work and determination are the cornerstones of success. Witnessing her father's relentless routines and the perseverance required to excel in the highly competitive world of professional football, Christina Driver has developed a resilience.

“My dad also did track when he was in college. So, it’s really nice being able to have a parent that did a sport, so they can see our like point of view whenever we’re going through something,” she said.

Greatness is not just inherited; it is earned through relentless effort and unwavering commitment. Her unique upbringing not only instilled a deep work ethic but also inspired her to pursue her own dreams.

“Christina is a hard worker and a tough competitor. She’s been a great fit for our team culture,” said Andrew Raske, assistant coach for St. Thomas track and field, who coaches the vertical jump.

All the way from Texas to the Twin Cities, Driver found a family in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Touring multiple schools, she fell in love with the size and sense of community she experienced when visiting the University of St. Thomas campus. An epiphany dawned on her – an indescribable feeling. This was her new home.

“I’ve really had no idea that I was going to be in Minnesota, but St. Thomas has an amazing environment. I do like that it’s a smaller school, but it’s also got big school vibes. There is so much social stuff. I love the track team, love all my friends. It’s been really good,” she said.

Driver dreams of being an entrepreneur. Fashion and aesthetics are particular interests of hers. Majoring in business, she hopes to make her mark in the fashion industry. With rigorous courses, entrepreneurial competitions and networking opportunities, the Opus College of Business is preparing her for greatness. Her first semester at the University of St. Thomas has left her excited for the future.

“I set very high expectations for myself and when I don’t meet them, you can see the frustration in me. I might look like I get over things fast, but inside of me, you know, I’m not over it,” Driver said.

Insatiability is a big part of her life. “We grew up holding these high standards to ourselves,” she recalled.