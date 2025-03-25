Rico Blasi is given his own University of St. Thomas hockey jersey by director of athletics Phil Esten during a press conference in the James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall on April 6, 2021 in St. Paul. Blasi will become the University’s first Division-I hockey coach. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Story Athletics

In the News: Rico Blasi Joins WCCO Radio to Discuss Mason Cup Final

Posted on By Media Mentions

Rico Blasi, head coach of the University of St. Thomas men’s hockey team, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about the team’s first trip to the Mason Cup final, the CCHA Tournament Championship title game.

From the story:

“I’m really proud of the guys. This has been a process from day one. The development and maturity of our young men is remarkable.” ...

“The trust they have in each other. We don’t have our own building, but they come to the academy every morning, bright and early, to get the job done. It’s just been a pleasure to watch.”

Listen Online

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications