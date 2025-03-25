In the News: Rico Blasi Joins WCCO Radio to Discuss Mason Cup Final

Rico Blasi, head coach of the University of St. Thomas men’s hockey team, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about the team’s first trip to the Mason Cup final, the CCHA Tournament Championship title game.
From the story:
“I’m really proud of the guys. This has been a process from day one. The development and maturity of our young men is remarkable.” ...
“The trust they have in each other. We don’t have our own building, but they come to the academy every morning, bright and early, to get the job done. It’s just been a pleasure to watch.”