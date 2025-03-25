Sights and Sounds: Men’s Hockey Makes Historic Mason Cup Playoff Run

St. Thomas Men’s Hockey is celebrating after a program-best season ended with its first trip to the Mason Cup final. The Tommies finished the 2024-25 season as one of the hottest teams in the country, winning 15 of their final 20 games.

Before advancing to the championship game, the Tommies swept the Ferris State Bulldogs in the Mason Cup quarterfinals and notched a historic win against the Bowling Green Falcons in the semifinal. The playoff victories would extend the team’s final winning streak to eight games.

Forward Ryder Donovan plays in the Mason Cup final. (George Dannecker) Forward Liam Malmquist skates on the ice in a Mason Cup game against Ferris State. (George Dannecker) Forward Lucas Wahlin takes on a Ferris State Bulldogs defender during the Mason Cup quarterfinals. (George Dannecker)

Battling for the CCHA Tournament Championship for the very first time on March 21, the Tommies took on the No. 15 Minnesota State Mavericks in front of a nearly sold-out crowd in Mankato, Minnesota, at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center. Despite securing an early lead, St. Thomas would fall to the Mavericks, 4-2.

Tommie forward Jake Braccini fights for the puck in the Mason Cup semifinal against the Bowling Green Falcons. (George Dannecker)

Since transitioning to Division I hockey, St. Thomas has improved year over year, and the 2024-25 season was no different with program records set in nearly every statistical category, including wins (19), conference points and power play goals.

A pile of pucks stand ready to be use in the Mason Cup final on March 21 between the University of St. Thomas and Minnesota State University, Mankato. (George Dannecker) Liam Malmquist celebrates after making a goal during the Mason Cup playoffs. (George Dannecker) Goaltender Jake Sibell makes a save during the Mason Cup final against the Minnesota State Mavericks. (George Dannecker)

Helping set those records were forwards Liam Malmquist and Lucas Wahlin, who both scored more than 40 points this season. Goaltender Jake Sibell also won a program-record 12 games in goal.

“It’s been an unbelievable feeling making this run,” Wahlin said. “This group of guys, we’ve been a completely different team since second half (of the season) and it’s been so much fun playing with them.”

The Tommie Men's Hockey team celebrates after winning their Mason Cup semifinal game against the Bowling Green Falcons. (George Dannecker)

Head coach Rico Blasi has been named a finalist for Central Collegiate Hockey Association Coach of the Year. Blasi won the CCHA Coach of the Year award five times while coaching at Miami University, but this is his first time nominated as a finalist at St. Thomas.

Men's hockey head coach Rico Blasi and forward Lucas Wahlin speak with the media after the Mason Cup final. (George Dannecker)

“This has been a process for our program for the last four years, and our culture has grown and matured as we’ve evolved,” Blasi said. “I’m proud of this team that we have in the locker room and I’m proud of the guys that we started with four years ago.”

New leader arrives for St. Thomas Women’s Hockey

For the St. Thomas women’s hockey team, it was also a season of growth. Bethany Brausen was named head coach of the program in January. She helped lead the Tommies to their first sweep of a top-5 opponent, upending the No. 4 Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs.

Tommie Chloe Boreen takes on the UMD defenders. (George Dannecker) Tommie Lauren Stenslie celebrates after scoring during a game against the No. 4-ranked UMD Bulldogs. (George Dannecker) Bethany Brausen huddles with the St. Thomas Women's Hockey team. (George Dannecker)

“We knew that these big wins were coming,” Brausen said. “We have been fighting and competing with these teams for a while now, and with taking a big series like that, moving forward our team knows anything is possible.”

The Tommies traveled to Ohio State for the first round of the WCHA playoffs. The No. 2 Buckeyes took the first two games in the best of three series.

Moving into a new home

A rendering of the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena shows the setup for future hockey games. A second auxiliary rink will also be housed in the new complex.