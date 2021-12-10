PHOTOS: Celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe

To celebrate the upcoming Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe (Dec. 12), a Spanish Mass was held Dec. 9 in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. The Mass was followed by a procession to Anderson Student Center, where St. Thomas community members were greeted by a mariachi band serenating Our Lady. Students also shared this faith tradition by storytelling in Father Dorsey Way. Photos by St. Thomas photographer Mark Brown.
