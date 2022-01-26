PHOTOS: Hockey Day Minnesota

Both the St. Thomas men's and women's hockey teams competed in their first Hockey Day Minnesota as a Division I program, bringing in thousands of spectators to watch as they competed against Minnesota State.

The men's hockey team lost 7-1 against Minnesota State, unable to generate many offensive chances and battling a deep and experienced MSU lineup.

"It was an awesome experience - Hockey Day Minnesota, you're part of it. Snow, cold, it's the way it's supposed to be," said head coach Rico Blasi. "We're very appreciative for being part of it as we transition our program to Division I in our first season as we are building this thing. We have a pretty good understanding where we need to be as a program the next three years and how we need to recruit so we can compete with Minnesota State and some of the other teams in the state."

St. Thomas at the Mavericks' campus.

Forward Matthew Jennings waits for the puck to hit the ice.

In the second period, the Tommies scored a goal to pull the team within 2-1.

But the Mavericks kept the pressure on, regained momentum and later converted two goals in a 19-second span to build a 5-1 lead.

St. Thomas was unable to generate many offensive chances. The team finished with just six shots on goal.

Tommie coach Rico Blasi said his team competed hard against a deep and experienced MSU lineup.

Three goalies were subbed in during the final period to get a chance to join in the festive game.

Goaltender Peter Thome on Hockey Day Minnesota.

While Blasi's team was unable to win on the ice, he said it was an experience his players will savor.

The game, televised live by Bally Sports North as part of Hockey Day Minnesota, was played through steady snowfall and chilly temperatures before a crowd estimated to be more than 6,000 spectators.

The Tommies are scheduled to play Feb. 4-5 at home against Michigan Tech.

St. Thomas men's hockey on Hockey Day Minnesota. Photos by Nick Wosika

The St. Thomas women's hockey team held tough at Minnesota State, but could not find a late score for a comeback rally. After tying the score late in the first period, 1-1, the opposition would tack on a goal in both the second and third periods.



Minnesota State started off the scoring with a first period netter with 9:50 remaining in the first 20 minutes. With 28 seconds left in the period, on a power-play opportunity, senior Anna Erickson found the net off a rebound, with assists from freshman Maddy Clough and junior Allie Monrean. Erickson's goal tied up the contest, 1-1. In the opening period, St. Thomas amassed nine shots on goal, finishing with just one less than Minnesota State.