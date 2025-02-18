PHOTOS: Men’s Basketball Takes First Place in Summit League

Drake Dobbs’ third consecutive 20-point scoring game paced St. Thomas men’s basketball to a 95-84 win over Omaha Feb. 15, handing the Tommies (20-7, 10-2 Summit League) sole possession of first place in the conference standings with four games to play.

The win pushed the Purple to 20 on the season, the ninth season under head coach Johnny Tauer with as many victories. St. Thomas is the only team to transition to Division I and record at least 19 wins in three straight seasons and is one of three transition teams with back-to-back 20-win seasons.