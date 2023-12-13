PHOTOS: Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration

To celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Dec. 12, a Spanish Mass was held in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. The Mass was followed by a procession to Scooter’s in Anderson Student Center for a reception and serenata. SDIS, Holidays at St. Thomas, DAB, HOLA, and Campus Ministry sponsored the event. Photos by St. Thomas photographer Brandon Woller ’17.
Kids pick out flowers at the Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration on Dec. 12, 2023, in St. Paul.
Associate Director of Campus Ministry Marta Pereira speaks at Mass in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.
Father Chris Collins presiding over a celebratory Mass for Our Lady of Guadalupe in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.
A mariachi band plays at the our Lady of Guadalupe celebration reception in Scooter's on Dec. 12, 2023.
Retelling the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe at a celebration reception in Scooter's.
