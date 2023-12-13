Students walking with portrait of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas
PHOTOS: Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration

To celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Dec. 12, a Spanish Mass was held in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. The Mass was followed by a procession to Scooter’s in Anderson Student Center for a reception and serenata. SDIS, Holidays at St. Thomas, DAB, HOLA, and Campus Ministry sponsored the event. Photos by St. Thomas photographer Brandon Woller ’17.

Boy picking flowers.
Kids pick out flowers at the Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration on Dec. 12, 2023, in St. Paul.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Mass.
Associate Director of Campus Ministry Marta Pereira speaks at Mass in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.
Father Chris Collins preaching.
Father Chris Collins presiding over a celebratory Mass for Our Lady of Guadalupe in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.
Person celebrating Spanish Mass.
Celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe with a Mass.
Our Lady of Guadalupe procession.
Celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe with a Mass in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.
Our Lady of Guadalupe procession.
Procession to Anderson Student Center with a portrait of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Celebration attendees placing flowers.
Attendees place flowers in front of a portrait of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration reception in Scooter's.
A mariachi band playing.
A mariachi band plays at the our Lady of Guadalupe celebration reception in Scooter's on Dec. 12, 2023.
A mariachi band playing.
A mariachi band plays at the our Lady of Guadalupe celebration reception.
Portrait of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration reception in Scooter's.
A mariachi band playing.
A mariachi band plays at the our Lady of Guadalupe celebration reception in Scooter's.
Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration.
Retelling the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe at a celebration reception in Scooter's.
Woman with flowers.
Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration on Dec. 12, 2023, in St. Paul.

