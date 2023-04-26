University of St. Thomas/Brandon Woller ’17
Photos: St. Thomas Night at the Twins

Posted on

It was a great night to be a Tommie and a fan of the Minnesota Twins!

Tommies young and old gathered at Target Field on April 25 to cheer on the Twins as they took on the New York Yankees.

President Vischer throws out the first pitch at St. Thomas Night at Target Field. (University of St. Thomas/Brandon Woller ’17)

St. Thomas Night at the Twins featured President Rob Vischer throwing out the first pitch and plenty of purple-accented fun. Before the game, alumni gathered at the Fulton Taproom to enjoy appetizers and hear Vischer speak about his vision for St. Thomas. He will officially be inaugurated on May 12.

Making the evening even more spectacular, the Twins toppled the Yankees in a 6-2 victory, clinching their first season series over the Yankees for the first time since 2001.

Enjoy the below photos of the evening from St. Thomas photographer Brandon Woller ’17.

Alumni grab a beer at the Fulton Taproom before St. Thomas Night at the Twins.
President Vischer joins a group of Tommies at Target Field.
Tommies arriving in their best purple at St. Thomas Night at the Twins.
Alumni gathered at Fulton Taproom before St. Thomas Night to hear from President Vischer.
President Vischer and his wife take a picture at Target Field.
President Vischer chatting with alumni at Fulton Taproom.
President Vischer speaking at Fulton Taproom before St. Thomas night at the Twins.

