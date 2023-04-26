Photos: St. Thomas Night at the Twins

It was a great night to be a Tommie and a fan of the Minnesota Twins!

Tommies young and old gathered at Target Field on April 25 to cheer on the Twins as they took on the New York Yankees.

President Vischer throws out the first pitch at St. Thomas Night at Target Field. (University of St. Thomas/Brandon Woller ’17)

St. Thomas Night at the Twins featured President Rob Vischer throwing out the first pitch and plenty of purple-accented fun. Before the game, alumni gathered at the Fulton Taproom to enjoy appetizers and hear Vischer speak about his vision for St. Thomas. He will officially be inaugurated on May 12.

Making the evening even more spectacular, the Twins toppled the Yankees in a 6-2 victory, clinching their first season series over the Yankees for the first time since 2001.

Enjoy the below photos of the evening from St. Thomas photographer Brandon Woller ’17.