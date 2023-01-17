Podcast: All Things Data with Guest Dr. David Bauer

In the ever-evolving technology landscape, data analytics and data strategy continue to play a larger role in economics and business models. Director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas, Dr. Manjeet Rege, co-hosts the "All Things Data" podcast with adjunct professor and Innovation Fellow Dan Yarmoluk. The podcast provides insight into the significance of data science as it relates to business models, business economics and delivery systems. Through informative conversation with leading data scientists, business model experts, technologists, and futurists, Rege and Yarmoluk discuss how to utilize, harness, and deploy data science, data-driven strategies, and enable digital transformations.

Dr. David Bauer has worked in the U.S. intelligence community since 2005 and was a leader in developing areas for study in Exa-scale computing at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). He currently the head of research and product development in artificial intelligence and deep learning at BOSS AI.

Here are some highlights from their conversation.

Q. Can you describe a scenario where the insights are being called using BOSS AI's tool set to industries today?

A. One of the areas that we're working very frequently on are the analytics - being able to identify people, places, things. The problem becomes that the actionable intelligence that you get from that data is lessened as time goes on. It's very key to be able to act upon that data in a timely manner. What federated machine learning allows us to do is collect different types of data that may come from a data entry system in one part of the world, and combine that with other features in other parts of the world.