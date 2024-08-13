Political Science Professor Discusses Gov. Walz’s Teaching Background

Tim Lynch, assistant professor

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is the first former schoolteacher to appear as a vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket in half a century, according to NewsNation. The media outlet asked University of St. Thomas assistant political science professor Tim Lynch to weigh in about what’s different about Walz’s candidacy given his teaching background.

From the story “Tim Walz’s selection by Kamala Harris excites teachers”:

“They met teaching at the same public school, and education has been a really important part of what the first lady, Gwen Walz, has been focused on in her time since Tim Walz has become the governor,” said Tim Lynch, a political science professor at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.