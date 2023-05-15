President Vischer Calls on St. Thomas Community to Be Courageous

As the new president of Minnesota’s largest private university, Robert Vischer understands the seriousness of his role. But that didn’t stop him from injecting some moments of levity at his investiture ceremony as the 16th president of the University of St. Thomas.

Near the start of his address, he turned to his friends and family members sitting in the front rows, and said, “Please know how thankful I am for all the ways you’ve helped form and sustain me over the years. Like it or not, you are part of the St. Thomas community now, so I’m going to have to start asking you for money. Just a heads-up.”

The remark drew a laugh from the crowd and showed the humanity of the man charged with leading St. Thomas into a new era.

Rob Vischer’s family at his inauguration as president of the University of St. Thomas on May 12, 2023. His mother Scottie Mae is on the left next to his wife Maureen Vischer.

“We’re not in the imitation game. We’re all about impact,” Vischer said. “Our founder, Archbishop John Ireland, famously implored us to ‘ever press forward,’ and we’ve taken that so seriously that we just might be the newest 138-year-old university the world has ever seen.”

“Our No. 1 priority is to be wise and faithful stewards of the confidence you have shown in St. Thomas,” Vischer, who previously held the role as interim president, said. “We see you, and you matter. Your future is our legacy, and it is such an honor to be invited to be part of your story.”

Vischer noted that St. Thomas will continue its journey from being seen as a small Catholic liberal arts college to becoming a comprehensive Catholic university with national visibility and global impact.

“We know that we have something unique and valuable to offer students and the world,” he said. He added that the mindset of staff and faculty at St. Thomas “must be rooted in the instruction that appears more frequently in scripture than any other: ‘Be not afraid.’”

As a result, he called on the community to ​​be courageous as the university makes strides toward its goals.

“I can’t describe, much less prescribe, all the forms of courage that will be evident within our university community over the coming years. I do know that courage will continue pushing us to lean into our mission, and our mission compels us to cultivate three values: the true, the beautiful and the good.”

Robert K. VIscher enters Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex for his inauguration in St. Paul on May 12, 2023. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

Truth, beauty and goodness, the Harvard Law School cum laude graduate and devout Catholic said, are transcendental values held by the university’s namesake, St. Thomas Aquinas.

“Aquinas is a great guide for us in this journey because his own exploration reflected our university’s aspirations today,” Vischer said. “He sought knowledge from whatever source it was available. In fact, some of his ideas were deemed so unsettling that they were condemned by his local bishop before eventually being embraced. He was a scholar of courage.”

Speaking directly to his colleagues, Vischer added, “Please don’t let our big plans obscure a simple truth: The most important person to St. Thomas’ future is the student standing right in front of you in the present. I am consistently inspired by your dedication to our students. And that dedication is the key to our future.”

Twin Cities Leaders Welcome Rob Vischer as 16th President of the University of St. Thomas Twin Cities Leaders Welcome Rob Vischer as 16th President of the University of St. Thomas In Robert K. Vischer's address during his May 12 inauguration as the 16th president of the University of St. Thomas, he thanked several people for attending. And several made remarks in person or by video congratulating him. Some of the ones the former dean of the School of Law acknowledged included Sen. Amy Klobuchar, St.… Read more ob Vischer inauguration

Vischer, who first came to the university in 2005 as an associate professor at its School of Law and rose to dean, also addressed the importance of partnering with the business community, elected officials and other community leaders.

“Our commitment reflects our shared mission to build a better Minnesota – one that is strong, vibrant and inclusive,” he said. “We are committed to strengthening our partnership, we are listening, and we are ready to put in the work.”

As for other St. Thomas supporters, including benefactors and the Board of Trustees, Vischer said they “have been so vital to our success.” He added, “The most meaningful expression of our gratitude is our commitment to invest in our students with the same generosity that you’ve modeled so powerfully.”

Students and faculty join the processional for the inauguration of Robert K. VIscher in St. Paul on May 12, 2023. Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas

Vischer made sure to recognize that the university’s endeavors are not evaluated solely in terms of a cost-benefit analysis or arm’s length transactions. He said it is about the people – about relationships and a culture of encounter.

“Our students must experience genuine encounter during their time with us,” he said, regardless of the challenges.

“Stepping up to meet an uncertain future can be uncomfortable, even scary. Be not afraid,” Vischer reinforced. “Courage will empower us to do what is necessary to promote the lifelong flourishing of our students.”