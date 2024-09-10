Professor Manjeet Rege Delivers Keynote Speech at International Conference

Dr. Manjeet Rege, professor and chair of the director of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science, was a keynote speaker at the fourth International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Knowledge (AIKP’2024), held from Aug. 22-24 at the University of Johannesburg School of Business in South Africa.

Co-organized by the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science at St. Thomas, the conference included researchers, industry experts and leaders from around the world to discuss the latest in AI and knowledge processing. Rege delivered a keynote address on exploring the boundaries of AI, its limitations and societal impact.

“I was honored to deliver the keynote address and engage with such an inspiring community,” he said. “The collaboration and vibrant exchange of ideas at this conference were truly remarkable. I am excited to see the continued impact of these conversations in shaping the future of AI.”

As director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas, Rege oversees initiatives that blend academic research with practical applications in AI. His expertise is acknowledged internationally, as he is often featured in the media to offer his expert thoughts and opinions on the latest developments in AI.

Professors Rege and Jessica Benzel present research paper at AIKP’2024

Jessica Benzel (Brandon Woller ’17 /University of St. Thomas)

In addition to his keynote speech, Rege co-authored and published a research paper with Adjunct Professor Jessica Benzel for the AIKP’2024 conference. The essay, titled “AI Ethics in Practice: Exploring Racial and Ethnic Stereotypes in Synthetic Resumes Written by ChatGPT,” highlighted the ethical considerations of AI.

In addition to her research contributions, Benzel is a data scientist with over 10 years of professional experience in data management and governance, specialization in data analysis and visualization, application and information systems development and ethical and applied AI. Currently, she works as a data scientist in the federal government.