Rico Blasi on the Men’s Hockey Team’s New Goal-Scorer From Northern Michigan

Rico Blasi, head coach of the University of St. Thomas men’s hockey team, recently spoke with the Pioneer Press about Mack Byers, a goal-hungry forward who transferred from D-I CCHA rival Northern Michigan to play for the Tommies in his home state.

“He’s got a pretty heavy shot,” Blasi said of Byers. “When he’s playing well, he has a knack for going to the front of the net. When you’re playing like that, you’re playing on your toes and you’re confident, sometimes the puck follows you around. And, certainly, it has done that for him.”