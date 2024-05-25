Sights and Sounds: Class of 2024 March Out of the Arches

It’s been a long time coming, but the moment of celebration finally arrived. The University of St. Thomas Class of 2024 kicked off commencement weekend surrounded by hundreds of friends, family and the St. Thomas community. This year’s annual March Out of the Arches to Summit Avenue on May 24 was a powerful one as graduates celebrated the finale of their collegiate journey together.

Four years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic largely forced the cancellation of in-person high school ceremonies, open houses and senior traditions. Seniors at this year’s march soaked up the chance to commemorate their transition from college student to Tommie alum with plenty of high-fives, hugs and laughter.

Students celebrate the end of their senior year by marching out of the Arches as parents and friends cheer them on. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

Student Body President Kate Kapsner ’24 reflected on the unusual challenges her fellow classmates faced early on in their time at St. Thomas, but also their hard-fought accomplishments.

“We determined our major or career paths and tried to find our place in the world all while trying to make lifelong friends and navigating being away from our support systems during a global pandemic,” Kapsner said. “Navigating those opportunities prepared us to navigate all of our post-college endeavors. These skills and values instilled in us at the University of St. Thomas have prepared us for this moment.”

Student Body President Kate Kapsner addresses her fellow Tommie seniors before joining the group in the annual March Out of the Arches. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

University President Rob Vischer challenged the Class of 2024 to continue working together at every opportunity, building stronger connections as fellow alumni.

“I want you to notice something about how you’re marching out of the Arches. We do not do this with you merging single file one at time through the Arches,” Vischer said. “We want you to be very conscious of the fact that as you leave St. Thomas, you leave together, you leave in relationship."

The Class of 2024 experienced an era of significant change and growth while at St. Thomas. In addition to navigating the pandemic, many were the first to live in the newly constructed Tommie North residence hall, while others would boldly leap with the Athletics Department from D-III to D-I competition.

Graham Mueller ’21 returned to campus to cheer on his brother William for the beloved Tommie tradition. Both brothers majored in economics.

“I’m really excited for William,” Mueller said. “I’ve been able to kind of walk with him through his journey here at St. Thomas. It’s fun to relive a little bit for myself. Watching him walk out these Arches, it’s a great tradition.”

Many parents and families are gearing up for a long weekend of special dinners, open houses, and of course, the undergraduate commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 25.

Graduating seniors take a group portrait with Tommie ahead of marching out of the Arches. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

“It’s a very emotional day,” said Patty Skogrand, parent of Branson, one of the graduates. “I’m so proud to see my son march out of the Arches after he and his classmates had such a challenging start to their college careers due to the pandemic.”

Reflecting on their time at St. Thomas, the graduates themselves offered some parting advice to future Tommies.

“Enjoy the unexpected,” Derek Badger ’24 said. “There was a lot of unknown and I think it just gives you a chance to find out who you are.”

"Take every opportunity presented to you, you never know where it can lead you and what experiences you will take from it,” Andrea Ovalle ’24 said. "As cliche as it sounds, time does go by so fast. Cherish all of the moments.”

Scout Mason '24, a media production major, celebrates the end of his senior year marching out of the Arches. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Students march out of the Arches to Summit Avenue to the cheers of parents and friends. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Students pose for a photo as they walk at the March Out of the Arches event on the St. Paul campus. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas) Sai Kallur ’24, a digital media arts major, takes a video as he marches out of the Arches. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) President Rob Vischer delivers words of advice to the Class of 2024. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas) Students celebrate the end of their senior year during the March Out of the Arches event. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Students walking out of the Arches on May 24, 2024, in St. Paul. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas) Students march out of the Arches arm in arm as they kick off commencement weekend at St. Thomas. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)