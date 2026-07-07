St. Thomas Announces Three New Members of Board of Trustees

The University of St. Thomas has elected three new members to its Board of Trustees, effective July 1, 2026: Father Chris Collins, S.J. ’93, Kathleen Foye MacLennan and Ryan Kruizenga ’04. The board provides governance and strategic oversight for Minnesota's largest private university and advances its Catholic mission and long-term strategic priorities.

Father Chris Collins, S.J. ’93

Father Chris Collins, S.J.

Father Collins has served the University of St. Thomas as vice president for mission since 2021, leading Campus Ministry and the Center for the Common Good, as well as community engagement initiatives. He will begin a new Jesuit assignment in Belize in summer 2026 while continuing his connection to St. Thomas through board service.

During his time at the university, he added the role of parochial administrator of the Church of Saint Peter Claver in St. Paul. Before joining the university's senior leadership team, Collins, a 1993 St. Thomas alumnus, served as an educator and campus minister at other institutions.

Kathleen Foye MacLennan

Kathleen Foye MacLennan

MacLennan has dedicated much of her professional and civic life to expanding educational access and opportunity for underserved learners.

A former litigation attorney in Chicago and Minnesota, she later served as access coordinator at Edina High School, where she developed post-secondary planning and scholarship programs and helped establish the STRIVE mentoring initiative.

MacLennan has extensive experience in nonprofit and higher education governance. Prior to joining the Board of Trustees, she served on the Dougherty Family College Advisory Board and the School of Law Board of Governors at St. Thomas. Her community leadership has included service with the Minneapolis Foundation, College Possible Twin Cities, the Constellation Fund and Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

A native of New London, Connecticut, MacLennan earned a bachelor’s degree from Amherst College and a law degree from Loyola University Chicago. She and her husband, David, live in Edina.

Ryan Kruizenga ’04

Ryan Kruizenga

Kruizenga is a partner at Arthur Ventures, an early-growth investment firm focused on software companies across North America.

Since joining Arthur Ventures in 2016, he has helped identify and support high-growth technology companies. Previously, he worked with Mainsail Partners, founded a software startup, served as an investor with Summit Partners and worked in technology investment banking at Piper Jaffray.

A graduate of the University of St. Thomas, Kruizenga earned a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2004 from the Opus College of Business. He has remained actively involved with the university through the Summit Club Executive Committee and Summit Club Leadership Council.