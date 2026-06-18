St. Thomas Names Linda Baughman VP for Student Affairs

Dr. Linda Baughman ’97 MA ’24 Ed.D. has been named the next vice president for student affairs at the University of St. Thomas. A two-time St. Thomas alumna with nearly 25 years of service to the university and 34 overall in higher education, she will assume the role on Aug. 14 following the retirement of Karen Lange.

As vice president for student affairs, Baughman – who currently serves as St. Thomas’ dean of students – will provide strategic leadership for the student experience, overseeing departments and services that advance the university's commitment to student success, belonging and well-being.

"Linda's team-oriented, inclusive and collaborative leadership style has earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues across the university," said Eddy Rojas, executive vice president and provost.

Baughman has served as dean of students since 2015, overseeing an array of on-campus and off-campus student services and programs, including Residence Life, student conduct, undergraduate orientation, crisis response, and initiatives supporting military-connected students.

Linda Baughman, Ed.D. with student at the Tommie Awards in South Woulfe Alumni Hall on May 12, 2026, in St. Paul.

“Supporting students as they learn, grow and navigate their college experience has been one of the greatest privileges of my career — it’s where I find purpose," Baughman said. "I am excited to continue partnering with colleagues across the university to help students realize their potential and find a sense of purpose and belonging at St. Thomas.”

Baughman first joined the university in 1992 and served in a variety of roles over 12 years, including residence hall director, interim director of orientation, academic counselor and director of academic counseling, before returning to St. Thomas in 2015 as dean of students.

Throughout her tenure, Baughman has led numerous efforts to strengthen the student experience and support student success. Under her leadership, the Dean of Students Office collaborated with campus partners to expand support for first-generation and under-resourced students. With her guidance, the team also advanced the use of restorative practices within the student conduct process, creating opportunities for more effective conflict resolution and student development.

Baughman also contributed to the implementation of the university's two-year residency requirement and the opening of Schoenecker Hall North and Frey Hall in 2020.

In 2025, she received the Dr. Julie Sullivan Campus Partner of the Year at the Tommie Choice Awards for her work chairing the NCAA Self Study Steering Committee.

From 2005-15, she served at Century College in White Bear Lake as a faculty counselor and coordinator of student success initiatives, bridging Academic Affairs and Student Affairs with a focus on reducing the opportunity gap.