St. Thomas Athletics Announces Streaming Partnership With Midco Sports

The University of St. Thomas will have a new streaming home for Tommie athletics in 2023-24. In partnership with Midco Sports, fans will be able to follow St. Thomas student-athletes during home games, including Tommie football in the Pioneer Football League, men’s and women’s basketball, and all Summit League competitions.

“The relationship with Midco represents an exciting next chapter for St. Thomas,” said St. Thomas Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten.

In addition, the Midco Sports Plus app will provide a digital streaming platform for regular season home St. Thomas football games and Summit League contests. Exclusive St. Thomas, Summit League and PFL content, including replays, highlights, interviews, and special feature stories will be available through the subscription-based platform. Fans will also be able to watch postseason coverage of all Summit League teams, including the cross country, swimming and diving, and indoor/outdoor track and field championships.

“St. Thomas football and I are both excited and grateful to have a streaming platform like Midco Sports Plus,” said St. Thomas head football coach Glenn Caruso. “Midco produces high-level content and will undoubtedly provide a tremendous platform to showcase both our program and our student-athletes.”

The cost for a subscription is $9.99 per month or $79.99 for an annual plan. The fee provides fans and alumni with the opportunity to watch St. Thomas from a variety of devices through the Midco Sports Plus app, including phones, tablets, TVs, and web-based browser interference. Additionally, the app and its exclusive Summit League content will be available on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku, allowing fans to sign in and watch through their account on multiple devices. Fans can subscribe at www.midcosportsplus.com.

All non-hockey Tommie home games also will be available on Midco Plus, with women’s hockey games available on the Big Ten Network and men’s hockey games on FloHockey.