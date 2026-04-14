St. Thomas Community Members Present on AI Workforce

Manjeet Rege, director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence, and St. Thomas Chief Data and AI Officer Jena Zangs recently presented at the MnTech Connect 2026 conference. Hosted by the Minnesota Technology Association, Rege and Zangs explored the future of artificial intelligence in the workforce and what AI readiness means for Minnesota.

The two shared their research, which indicates Minnesota has one of the highest AI exposures in the nation.

“Our message was simple,” Rege said. “AI readiness is about people who can redesign work, think critically, automate responsibly, and adapt quickly.”

The presentation covered the importance of aligning higher education with industries to prepare students who are entering roles in an AI-driven economy. Zangs gave an enterprise perspective, how rapid expectations for prospects are changing and the need for organizations to employ a voice for employees in AI implementation.