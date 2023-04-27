St. Thomas Education Professor Presents on Ecological Crisis, Teaching in the Time of COVID

Associate Professor Dr. Muffet Trout of the School of Education presented at several locations in April, including the American Educational Research Association, St. Thomas School of Education Dean’s Forum, and American Association of University Women Minneapolis Chapter. Her talks covered the ecological crisis and teaching, as well as K-12 education during COVID.
Article Spotlights
Jodee Kozlak Selected to Chair St. Thomas Board of TrusteesUniversity News
The Engineering Management Handbook Features Dr. Gary Jing’s WorkProfessional Notes
Law Professor Benjamin Carpenter Discusses Latest Paper at Yale Law SchoolLaw Professional Notes
Mark Osler Receives Distinguished Leadership AwardLaw Professional Notes
Latest from Our Publications
>
>
Rebuilding Ukraine to Save Children, RefugeesHumans of St. Thomas
>