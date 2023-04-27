Story Professional Notes

St. Thomas Education Professor Presents on Ecological Crisis, Teaching in the Time of COVID

Associate Professor Dr. Muffet Trout of the School of Education presented at several locations in April, including the American Educational Research Association, St. Thomas School of Education Dean’s Forum, and American Association of University Women Minneapolis Chapter. Her talks covered the ecological crisis and teaching, as well as K-12 education during COVID.

Photos by Sue Kearns/American Association of University Women Minneapolis Chapter

