St. Thomas Hosts Meal Packing Event for 9/11 Day of Service

The University of St. Thomas hosted a meal packing event on campus Monday as part of a larger effort to transform the anniversary of 9/11 into a day of doing good. Together, students and community members packed 235,000 meals to be distributed throughout the Twin Cities community.

The Twin Cities Meal Pack for 9/11 Day was held at the St. Thomas Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex and was co-hosted by the St. Thomas Athletics Department.

“We are honored to open St. Thomas athletic facilities for the Twin Cities Meal Pack for 9/11 Day,” said Phil Esten, University of St. Thomas vice president and director of athletics. “It is a great opportunity to come together as a community and help make a difference in reducing food insecurity in the Twin Cities.”

More than 25 of the area’s leading corporations and their employees headed to the St. Paul campus to participate in the event, including UCare, Target and UnitedHealth Group.

The meals will now be donated to Second Harvest Heartland for distribution to individuals and families at risk of hunger in Minnesota.