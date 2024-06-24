St. Thomas Magazine Honored at Page One Awards

University of St. Thomas Creative Director Pete Winecke and Art Director John Mau, in the Marketing, Insights and Communications department, were recognized at the annual Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists Page One Awards event. The duo placed in two categories for designs for St. Thomas Magazine.

Winecke and Mau took home second place in the Best Magazine Cover category for the summer 2023 issue of St. Thomas Magazine. The cover shows the statue of Archbishop John Ireland, which stands on the University of St. Thomas campus. It is overlayed with photos taken by Director of Photography Mark Brown and photographer Brandon Woller '17, depicting the articles inside the issue that highlight the diverse, equitable and inclusive community at the university.

In the Page Design category, they received third place based on their designs for two articles. One was “The Path They Chose,” a two-page spread profiling two area chief diversity officers who are St. Thomas advisory board members: Greg Cunningham of U.S. Bank and Amelia Williams Hardy of Best Buy. The other design was for the opening page of the “He’s All In” article profiling St. Thomas President Rob Vischer. Both articles, written by Director of Communications Sheree Curry, appeared in the summer 2023 issue of St. Thomas Magazine.