St. Thomas Men's Basketball Shines on National Stage

Heading into Monday night’s season opener at Creighton, the St. Thomas men’s basketball team was officially listed as a 28-point underdog against the No. 9-ranked Blue Jays. After all, some consider this year’s Creighton squad a national title contender. The Tommies, meanwhile, are in only their second season as a Division I program with several former D-III players on the roster.

And yet, there the Tommies were with less than 10 minutes to play in the game.

Winning on the road.

On national television.

The Tommies men's basketball team hung tough against No. 9 Creighton to open the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7, 2022. Sophomore guard Ben Nau had his hands full against Baylor Scheierman, who was the 2022 Summit League Player of the Year at South Dakota State before transferring to Creighton. Graduate student Parker Bjorklund drives against Creighton defenders in the Tommies' season opener against the No. 9-ranked Blue Jays. The Tommies were 28-point underdogs coming into the game but more than held their own.

A 3-pointer from senior Brooks Allen put St. Thomas ahead 57-56 with 9:58 left and had observers tweeting about a potential upset brewing on college basketball’s opening night.

As Matt Norlander of CBS Sports noted:

Shift your eyes to FS1: St. Thomas, in just its second year of Division I membership, is in a 45-44 game against chic preseason Final Four candidate, No. 9 Creighton. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 8, 2022

In the end, the Tommies couldn’t hold on and fell 72-60, but gained plenty of attention, especially among the national audience who tuned in to FS1 expecting to see a blowout.

.@UofStThomasMN threatened to pull the biggest upset of men's college basketball's opening day, leading midway through the second half before losing to No. 9 Creighton. https://t.co/g3NsYdLM0o — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) November 8, 2022

Before the game, more than 100 people packed Addy's Sports Bar & Grill in Omaha for the "Tommie Tailgate" to celebrate the start of the season. The room was filled with parents, grandparents, friends and supporters of St. Thomas, including some former coaches and Tommie alumni.

Read the game recap on tommiesports.com. The Tommies play again at Schoenecker Arena on Nov. 11 against Chicago State.