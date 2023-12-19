Men’s Basketball Nearly Upsets No. 7 Marquette

“I think the thing I’m most proud of is we got down a couple times, 12-13 points, and Marquette has the kind of offense that a 13-point lead can quickly turn into a 25-point knockout. I thought our guys trusted each other. They kept playing tough together. When you’re that close against one of the probably top five teams in the country, it stings to not win, but I think it also certainly demonstrates the growth we’ve had in the program in only two-plus years of Division I. We talk about proud past and bright future. Incredibly grateful for the turnout we had from Tommie alums, which was nothing short of spectacular and a lot of those people are the guys that helped build this program and get it where it is. We’re excited for a bright future.”