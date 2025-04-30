Photos: Arena Construction on Home Stretch at St. Thomas

Construction on the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena at the University of St. Thomas is about to enter its final summer sprint. With less than six months until opening, crews are beginning to roll out the finishing touches on the roughly 5,000-seat multiuse arena.
As new milestones are reached daily, the future home for St. Thomas men’s and women’s basketball and hockey programs is coming into focus. In the last month, floor installation for the men’s basketball practice court began. The concrete slab for the facility’s secondary ice rink was completed. And outside, masonry crews have made significant progress installing Kasota limestone, giving the arena its signature look.
Set to open in October 2025, the main arena will quickly transform from basketball court to hockey rink as scheduling demands. The facility will also host campus events, such as commencement ceremonies, concerts, and community gatherings.
St. Thomas recently exceeded its fundraising goal for Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, raising more than $131 million. It is the largest single fundraising campaign for a campus facility in the university’s history.
Once complete, Lee & Penny Anderson Arena will be one of the greenest athletic facilities in the nation. St. Thomas is pursuing LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
Aside from St. Thomas hockey and basketball games, the arena will also provide potential opportunities for the university to partner with local schools and youth sports organizations.
Season tickets for the basketball and hockey inaugural seasons in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena are on sale now at tommiesports.com/tickets.