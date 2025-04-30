Photos: Arena Construction on Home Stretch at St. Thomas

Construction on the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena at the University of St. Thomas is about to enter its final summer sprint. With less than six months until opening, crews are beginning to roll out the finishing touches on the roughly 5,000-seat multiuse arena.

As new milestones are reached daily, the future home for St. Thomas men’s and women’s basketball and hockey programs is coming into focus. In the last month, floor installation for the men’s basketball practice court began. The concrete slab for the facility’s secondary ice rink was completed. And outside, masonry crews have made significant progress installing Kasota limestone, giving the arena its signature look.

Construction crews finish installing windows in the grand atrium. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) A look into the Iversen Family Atrium from the second level. Guests will use the large staircase to enter the arena's main concourse. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) The Iversen Family Atrium will encourage guests to look out onto a new south campus quad and the recently opened Schoenecker Center for STEAM learning. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) Construction progresses on the Iversen Family Atrium, which will welcome St. Thomas students, alumni and fans as they make their way into the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena.

Set to open in October 2025, the main arena will quickly transform from basketball court to hockey rink as scheduling demands. The facility will also host campus events, such as commencement ceremonies, concerts, and community gatherings.

Masonry crews continue to install Kasota stone to the arena's exterior. As their work wraps up in the coming weeks, crews will have installed roughly 48,500 square feet of the iconic limestone, enough material to cover a football field. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas)

St. Thomas recently exceeded its fundraising goal for Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, raising more than $131 million. It is the largest single fundraising campaign for a campus facility in the university’s history.

Finishing and paint work begins on the south side of the main arena. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) An entrance to the main arena from nearby locker rooms. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) The floor of the main arena remains exposed in mid-April, but crews are working to prepare the site for concrete installation. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) The main arena is beginning to receive finishing touches, including drywall and paint. Crews are also preparing the competition level for concrete slab installation. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas)

Once complete, Lee & Penny Anderson Arena will be one of the greenest athletic facilities in the nation. St. Thomas is pursuing LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

Crews work on the ceiling of one of the arena's many locker rooms. Tommie ice hockey, basketball, soccer and softball programs, will all enjoy spaces in the new facility. (Brandon Woller '17University of St. Thomas)

Construction crews use one of two future basketball practice courts as a staging ground for equipment. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) Crews install the concrete slab for the secondary ice rink, which also features seating for fans. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) In addition to the main arena, the facility will feature two basketball practice courts and an auxiliary ice rink. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas)

Aside from St. Thomas hockey and basketball games, the arena will also provide potential opportunities for the university to partner with local schools and youth sports organizations.

A view into the main arena from a future suite. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) Finishing touches begin on the arena's main concourse and seating areas. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) The Lee & Penny Anderson Arena will feature stunning views of south campus and the recently opened Schoenecker Center for STEAM learning. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) The Lee & Penny Anderson Arena will help form a new campus quad on south campus. Just north of the arena is the recently opened Schoenecker Center for STEAM learning. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas)