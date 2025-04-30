Faith on the Field: Kaitlyn Raymond '25 Reflects on Her Softball Journey at St. Thomas

Softball has been a constant passion in Kaitlyn "KK" Raymond’s life since she was about four years old. In recent years, her faith emerged as an equally defining part of her identity. For this Tommie outfielder, sports and faith are not entirely separate worlds. Her arrival at the University of St. Thomas in 2021 from the northwest side of Chicago provided this communications major with more than an opportunity for higher education; it marked a spiritual awakening.

“I didn’t really grow up with much faith so, when I got here, I had a senior take me under her wing and show me the ropes of FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes)," she said. "It made a night and day difference in my life and being able to rely on something greater than my own strength and to give God all the glory.”

Like many athletes, or anyone who has ever been challenged to do something, Raymond knows the challenge of finding motivation through struggle. Succeeding in softball has always been one of her top priorities, but over the past three years, her faith has become even more important to her than athletic achievement. And she excels in her sport.

Raymond will graduate having achieved made it to the all-time record book for Tommie softball for having played more games than anyone in program history, including when the team was in Division III. Raymond is currently tied with Rachel Suter at 197, with three games left in this season.

During her junior year in 2024, Raymond was named the TicketSmarter Summit League Co-Peak Performer of the Week for her impressive work offensively in the softball team’s three-game Summit League series sweep against the South Dakota Coyotes. Raymond was Tommie Softball's DI program leader in hits (132), runs scored (73), and walks (39) in. 2024.

In 2025, playing in U.S. Bank Stadium at the Gopher Indoor Classic, the St. Thomas softball team won twice that Friday, once Saturday, and capped their weekend that Sunday with the first Division I no-hitter in program history followed by a dramatic upset of the host University of Minnesota in extra innings.

Raymond said her motivation to be the greatest she can be on the field comes from the encouragement she receives from God as well as her coach and others off the field.

“KK is playful and loves to have fun," head coach Jen Trotter said. "On game day, that determination and high standard she set for herself comes through. She has been our most steady athlete and I’m so happy our team is having the success we are having this season. She absolutely deserves to be rewarded for her hard work and dedication to St. Thomas Softball.”

Head coach Jen Trotter rallies the St. Thomas women's softball team.

Answering the Call, Miles from Home

Family has always played a central role in Raymond’s life, which is why the idea of moving far from home for college was rather daunting.

“In high school I had always told my mom that I would never go more than four hours from home, but God had something different for me and I’m super grateful that I came here.”

Leaving her comfort zone some 400 miles away became a turning point. The fears she once had, like homesickness, distance, the unfamiliar, no longer hold Raymond back. Instead, she reflects on the blessings and joys she has had in the past three years she has spent at St. Thomas and how they have shaped her life in powerful ways.

“Being far from home gives you such an opportunity to grow and be independent and just learn how to figure things out for yourself. I’ve been pretty fortunate here at St. Thomas.”

Moving farther from home than she originally anticipated was certainly a challenge, but it helped Raymond grow as an athlete and especially as a leader. Leadership is just one of the things that she has learned to value greatly during her time at St. Thomas.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate here at St. Thomas," she said. "Being able to step out into a role and be a starter as a freshman has been something I could have never imagined for myself, but I’m super grateful for it.”