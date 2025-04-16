St. Thomas Surpasses $131M Fundraising Goal for Lee & Penny Anderson Arena

In a record-setting moment, the University of St. Thomas exceeded its fundraising goal for the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, raising more than $131 million. It is the largest single fundraising campaign for a campus facility in St. Thomas history.

“This is a monumental day for the University of St. Thomas and St. Thomas Athletics,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten. “I want to thank all the donors who made this possible, choosing to make an impact on the lives of our student-athletes. These gifts are a demonstrated commitment from the greater St. Thomas community to excellence and a transformational experience as we continue to push forward as a Division I institution, enhancing both the student-athlete and fan experience.”

The fundraising campaign for the new home of Tommie basketball and hockey officially kicked off in January 2023 with a landmark $75 million gift from philanthropists Lee and Penny Anderson. Their donation to the Tommie Athletic Fund is one of the 10 largest known gifts to collegiate athletics nationwide and the single largest monetary gift ever made to a college or university in Minnesota.

From left, Phil Esten, Lee and Penny Anderson, and President Rob Vischer on Jan. 17, 2023, during a celebration on the St. Paul campus for the unveiling of the Anderson's transformative gift to help construct the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena for basketball, hockey and other events. (Liam James Doyle / University of St. Thomas)

“We believe in the power of Division I athletics to enhance our student experience, strengthen our alumni engagement, and grow our national visibility,” said President Rob Vischer, who announced the Anderson gift last year, praised the community’s collective generosity. “Our community stepped forward in a big way to make that vision a reality through the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena. I am deeply grateful for that generosity, and I know the gratitude will be shared by St. Thomas students for generations to come.”

In the months following the Anderson gift, the efforts of the St. Thomas Athletics Development team led by Deputy Athletic Director Ben Fraser, resulted in additional gifts to the Tommie Athletic Fund. Total contributions included 35 gifts, including significant commitments from the Ryan and Iversen families. The gifts included 13 of $1 million or more, six of which exceeded $5 million.

Set to open in October 2025, the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena will serve as the new home for St. Thomas men’s and women’s basketball and hockey programs, as well as major campus events, such as commencement ceremonies, concerts, and community gatherings.