St. Thomas Students Go ‘Beyond the Buzzer’ in Collaboration With Athletics

When College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) Dean Bill Tolman and Vice President and Director of Athletics Phil Esten began discussing opportunities for a collaboration, they knew one thing: They wanted University of St. Thomas students to be at the center of the project. The result is a student-driven series of video shorts called “Beyond the Buzzer” and delivered in a big way.

The series was filmed, edited and produced by Digital Media Arts students Corina Sandy ’25 and Max Lidtke ’25, and then released in a social media campaign. Topics covered included sports medicine, broadcast production, gym setup and a preview of the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, which will host its first competitive events this fall and winter for men’s and women’s basketball and ice hockey.

“This collaboration between Athletics and CAS provided an impactful learning experience for the students,” Tolman said. “Corina and Max were empowered to express their creative energy and skills to tell stories about people working behind the scenes to support athletic events and programs.”

Corina Sandy ’25 Major: Digital Media Arts Minors: Catholic Studies, Theology Hometown: Zimmerman, Minnesota Future Plans: This summer I’ve begun doing wedding videography more full time, and I also manage social media at Cal & Lily Flower Farm. For the future, we will see where God takes me. I just know I will always be doing videography in some way!

The duo were a natural fit for the project. In addition to their time studying Digital Media Arts at St. Thomas, both had previously worked as members of Tommie Athletic Productions. (TAP). “Our idea was inspired by our personal experiences working with TAP and our desire to highlight the behind-the-scenes work," Sandy said. “That led us to think about all the other roles within Athletics that many students and supporters may not be aware of.”

“Corina and Max are two very talented folks. To see them work, grow, and thrive in their time at St. Thomas, culminating in their excellent output on this keystone project, was special,” said Assistant Athletic Director and TAP lead Mike Gallagher, who connected the students with subject matter experts and oversaw the final editing process.

Max Lidtke ’25 Major: Digital Media Arts Minor: Film Studies Hometown: Hastings, Minnesota Future Plans: My goal is to work in the NHL as a videographer/editor. I am currently a video production intern for the St. Louis Blues so my goals are becoming much more tangible!

Sandy and Lidtke both commented on the value of hands-on, experiential learning emphasized in the College of Arts and Sciences. Lidtke said that “this is the best type of learning. We get to use everything we already know to solve a problem or create something – and when we need help, it’s there.”

Dr. Peter Gregg, an associate professor and chair in the Emerging Media Department, provided key guidance throughout the project, often meeting weekly with Corina and Max to brainstorm topics and develop a robust proposal to pitch to Tolman and Gallagher. “Beyond the Buzzer reflects a student-led, professional media production experience,” Gregg said. “Being able to take the skills they’ve learned in their coursework and connect it to a Division I athletics organization is a significant opportunity and challenge, and the students succeeded in what they set out to do.”

As St. Thomas seeks to expand its impact and visibility as a national Catholic university, academic and athletic excellence will both play critical roles. “This is an area of great opportunity,” Tolman added. “I’m excited by this and other occasions for CAS and Athletics to work together to drive the university forward.”